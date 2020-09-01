Horrifing!!! 4-foot snake pulled out of woman’s mouth…

A 4ft snake was surgically removed from a Russian woman’s mouth after the reptile had crawled into her.

The woman, from Levashi village in Dagestan, was sleeping when the large snake crawled inside her without her realising. When she woke up, she was feeling unwell and was rushed to the hospital.

Once the doctors realised that there was something inside her, she was put under general anesthesia and a tube had to be inserted down her throat. To their utter shock and horror, it was a large snake. It has not been mentioned if the snake was alive or dead when it was dragged out or how long it had been inside the patient.

The medical staff, dumped the snake in a waste-bin before returning to the patient who was unconscious all through.