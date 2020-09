Malappuram: A huge fire broke out at CP Home Appliance shop at Karuvankallu in Malappuram at around 3 in the morning. The fire was brought under control at Meenchanda, Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Manjeri fire brigade units. The shop and the three-storey building were completely burnt down. The loss is estimated at more than Rs 1 crore. The cause of the fire is not identified yet.