Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan has again violated ceasefire along the Line of Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per security forces, the Pakistan started un-provoked firing using small arms intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector at around 9.15 pm.The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

“At 2115 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector”, said an official.