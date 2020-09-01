“Recipe of Disaster” ; WHO warns against the immediate unlock of Covid 19 !!!!

Geneva: The Chief of the World Health Organization is warning that the unlocking process of societies too quickly during the coronavirus pandemic is a “recipe for disaster.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advises that “the more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up,” and claims that countries that are serious about opening up must also be serious about suppressing transmission.He added that it may see like an impossible balance but it is not.

Tedros cited four key points that countries, communities and individuals should focus on: preventing “amplifying events” – as the virus thrives on clusters; protecting vulnerable groups; people taking steps individually to protect themselves; and finding, isolating, testing and caring for cases, while tracing and quarantining their contacts.