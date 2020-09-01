Shocking!!! 2 men fall 1000ft into death trying to take selfie…

Two men died after falling 1,000-feet down while trying to take a selfie on their mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the victims, Dinesh (25) and Bunty (22), had gone to Ramgarh Fort, located around 50 km from the district headquarters.

According to eyewitnesses, there was dense fog due to rains in the area and the duo did not see the gorge while trying to take a selfie and fell. While a police team rushed to the scene, bad weather and poor lighting made it difficult for them to bring the men out at night.

Bodies of the deceased were recovered on Tuesday morning and were handed over to their families after post-mortem.