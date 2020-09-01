Shocking!!! Two DYFI workers murdered in Kerala!!!

Two youth wing workers of CPI(M), were killed at Venjaramoodu, in Thiruvananthapuram district, late Sunday night. The Congress denied involvement in the crime.

The police identified the victims as Mithilaj, 30, and Haq Muhammed, 24. While Mithilaj died on the spot, Haq succumbed while being taken to hospital. CCTV footage of the incident showed two groups clashing at a junction in the town late at night, and the DYFI men were hacked with swords.

While the CPI(M) blamed the opposition party for resorting to politics of violence and murder in Kerala, state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran claimed that the killings were the fallout of “gang rivalry”. The Congress, he said, does not support political violence and if Congressmen are involved in the crime, they would not be given any support from the party.