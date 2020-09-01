DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

State government to conduct university examinations in October

Sep 1, 2020, 08:06 am IST
The university examinations will be conducted in October. The  West Bengal government has decided this. The state government has  asked state universities to conduct final semester college and university examinations between October 1 and 18.

The decision was taken in an  online meeting of  Vice-Chancellors   attended by the  Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The Supreme Court on August 28 had said that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final-year exams by September 30. However, a state has to approach UGC if it cannot conduct exams by September 30, the apex court had said.

 

 

