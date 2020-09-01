State government to conduct university examinations in October

The university examinations will be conducted in October. The West Bengal government has decided this. The state government has asked state universities to conduct final semester college and university examinations between October 1 and 18.

The decision was taken in an online meeting of Vice-Chancellors attended by the Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The Supreme Court on August 28 had said that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final-year exams by September 30. However, a state has to approach UGC if it cannot conduct exams by September 30, the apex court had said.