Two killed, one injured as car hits tree

In a shocking incident, two youths were killed and one other was injured a car hit tree. The incident took place on Jaisalmer-Pokhran road . The car overturned due to heavy rain.

As per police, Raimal Khan and Ahmad Khan both residents of Basanpee village was going to their village from Jaisalmer. The drive of the car lost control due to over speed and heavy rain. The car veered off the road and hit the tree.

Another car which coming from the behind skidded after applying brakes and driver escaped with injuries.