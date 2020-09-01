Violation of covid protocol during Muharram march ; Five Held!!!

Indore: Five arrested in Muharram procession in Indore, Madhya Pradesh,violating the Covid restrictions. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Sixty-year-old former councilor Usman Patel was among those arrested. Usman Patel, a former councilor, resigned from the BJP in February to join the Congress in protest of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

All five were sent to the Indore Central Jail. On the day of Muharram, a procession was held in the Khajrana area despite the Indore government banning all religious activities in the district in view of covid. The Supreme Court had denied permission for the Muharram procession across the country.