Wife – Daughter Duo Murdered Man, fabricated the story to misguide the cops !!!

Mumbai: A woman and her daughter allegedly murdered her husband after they had an argument. The incident took place in Mumbai on Thursday.The murdered man was identified as Waghela and the wife and daughter were identified as Jasu and Monika. Monika is a widow. Waghela used to live with Jasu, Monika and his son. Waghela was working with the Municipal Corporation. A probe revealed that Waghela had received a cheque of Rs 4 lakh in the month of July. Waghela had not encashed the cheque and the same had led to an argument.Moreover, Waghela was also suspecting his wife of having an affair.

On the day of the incident, Waghela had an argument with his wife and daughter and when the dispute escalated, the two accused assaulted him. Both Jasu and Monika banged Waghela against the windowpane before they stabbed him to death with broken glass. Kishore Mane, assistant inspector said that the two accused fabricated a story and told the cops that Waghela was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The women told the police that Waghela had banged himself against the windowpane and glass had pierced through his chest. However, the lie of the two women was came to light when the post-mortem report revealed that the man had been murdered. During questioning, the two women confessed to the crime. They have been remanded in police custody.