5 killed in an accident while returning from a birthday party…

Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Telangana’s Warangal district while returning from a birthday party.

The deceased were identified as Mekala Rajesh, Mekala Praveen, Medi Pavan, Rohit and Rahim – all in the age group of 22 to 25 years. The incident happened at Oorugonda village of Damera block at around 2 pm. The police comes to the assumption that the deceased had consumed liquor.

All five died on the spot and the car was a mangled mess due to the impact. The lorry driver escaped from the scene soon after the accident. The police traced the addresses of the five victims based on an ID card of Pavan lying in the car.