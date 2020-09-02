A man received an unexpected $150,000 (Rs 1.09 crore) in his bank account….Read more!!!

Minnesota: A man was surprised when he received an unexpected $150,000 (Rs 1.09 crore) in his bank account. Thomas Fehling of age 73, from Minnesota, US, was shocked when he found that such a huge amount was credited in his Bank account .Fahling initially assumed that someone from the bank would realise the error and get in touch with him. However, two weeks went by and the money remained in his account.

He was following the news related to Paycheck Protection Program and suspected that somebody had made an error during the transfer. He decided to contact the bank to look into the issue.The Paycheck Protection Program helps small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.”I’ve never owned a business, so it was quite a shock,” Fehling told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.The bank spotted the error and pulled the funds from Fehling’s account.

“Someone was expecting that money. A small business could’ve gone out of business if I hadn’t turned it in,” Fehling said.”I wouldn’t mind having $150,000 of the government’s money for a legitimate reason but not at the expense of some small business that otherwise might have to lay off workers and close the doors because somebody made an error,” he said.