“Child-for-Medical Bill” ,Dalit couple forced to sell their ‘Newborn’ baby over unpaid bills ; Hospital sealed !!!

Agra: A day after the conflicts over the shocking behaviour of a Hospital in Agra, the district health authorities have raided the medical facility and sealed it for forcing a Dalit couple to ‘sell’ their baby boy for Rs 1 lakh over unpaid medical bills.During the raid, the staff failed to show documents of the Hospital’s registration. Also, no patient was found under treatment and no doctor or paramedical staff was present on the duty. According to a report, the health authorities have issued a notice to the hospital management to record their statement at the office Chief Medical Officer within two days.

Senior Agra district officials have met the Dalit couple after the child-for-medical bill scam came to light. Meanwhile, the couple has requested officials to get them the child back.District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh has said the incident will be investigated in detail and an FIR will be filed against those found guilty.Meanwhile, a complaint has been sent to the National Commission for Child Rights ( NCPCR) by a local child rights activist Naresh Paras.The complainant has sought action against the JP Hospital under Section 370 (selling or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).