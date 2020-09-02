Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of precious metal gold was slipped down in the commodity market.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) , Gold October Futures fell by Rs 250 at Rs 51,250, . Silver September Futures fell Rs 1,202 at Rs 69,668 per kg today .

In the international spot market, Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,964 per ounce, after hitting its highest at $1,991 in the previous session, led by a strong dollar.

While Comex gold fell 0.49% at $1,958 per ounce, US gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,971. Silver dipped 0.2% to $28.11 per ounce.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold was down by Rs. 320 and reached at Rs.37480 per 8 gram. One gram of gold is priced at Rs.4685.