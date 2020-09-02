Covid-19 Updates: 9 doctors die,1,200 healthcare staff tested Covid-19 positive in state

Till now 9 doctors had lost their lives and over 1200 health care professionals had been tested positive for Covid-19 in state. This was announced by the health department in Rajasthan. As per department data, 9 doctors have died and 1,179 healthcare staff contaminated by the corona virus after the first Covid-19 case was reported from the state in March.

According to Indian Medical Association, 6 doctors working in private hospitals had lost their lives. And 3 government doctors lost their lives battling the pandemic.

Over 1200 health care professionals including doctors, nurses, lab technicians and ward boys were tested positive for the disease.