DH Latest NewsRajasthanLatest News

Covid-19 Updates: 9 doctors die,1,200 healthcare staff tested Covid-19 positive in state

Sep 2, 2020, 09:07 am IST

Till now 9 doctors had lost their lives and over 1200 health care professionals had been tested positive for Covid-19 in state. This was announced by the health department in Rajasthan. As per department data, 9 doctors have died and 1,179 healthcare staff contaminated by the corona virus after the first Covid-19 case was reported from the state in March.

According to Indian Medical Association, 6 doctors working in private hospitals had lost their lives. And 3 government doctors lost their lives battling the pandemic.

Over 1200 health care professionals including doctors, nurses, lab technicians and ward boys were tested positive for the disease.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close