Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Sep 2, 2020, 11:53 am IST

Chief Minister was tested positive for Covid-19. Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa was tested psotive for Covid-19. This was informed by Pramod Sawant. He informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” Pramod Sawant tweeted.

588 people were tested coronavirus positive in Goa. The overall infection tally mounted to 18,006. The death toll reached at 194 as 2 new deaths were reported. The number of people discharged so far stood at 13,577.

 

