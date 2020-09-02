Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 3.5 lakh in Karnataka

The total coronavirus cases has crossed 3.5 lakh in Karnataka. On Tuesday 9,058 new cases were also reported taking the infection tally to 3,51,481. This is the second time that the State is reporting over 9,000 cases. On August 27 the State had reported 9,386 cases.

The death in Karnataka has reached at 5,837 as 135 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. 5,159 people recovered on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 2,54,626. At present there are 90,999 active cases in which 762 are being monitored in ICUs.

83,670 tests including 51,987 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Tuesday .Till now, the state has conducted 29,79,477 tests and this includes 20,86,535 RT-PCR tests.