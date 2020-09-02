Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 4.34 lakh in Tamil Nadu

The coronavirus cases has crossed 3.4 lakh in Tamil Nadu. As per the health department data, 5928 new cases were reported on Tuesday along with 6,031 recoveries and 96 deaths .

The overall infection tally has reached at 4,33,969. In this 52,379 are active cases under treatment. 3,74,172 have been discharged in the state till now. The death toll is at 7,418.

581 persons were tested positive in Coimbatore. As many as 335 persons in Salem and 286 persons in Cuddalore also tested positive. There were 384 cases in Chengalpattu, 296 in Tiruvallur and 191 in Kancheepuram. There were 209 cases in Kallakurichi and 182 in Ranipet.