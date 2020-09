The death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 1000 in Rajasthan. 670 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state along with 117 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total infection tally in Rajasthan has climbed to 82363. The overall recoveries has reached at 66,929 and the death toll reached 1062. The number of active cases under medical supervision is 14372.