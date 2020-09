The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved and mortality rate has declined in Rajasthan. The health department in the state has informed that the recovery rate has reached at 82%.The mortality rate has gone below 1.3%.

The total infection tally in Rajasthan has climbed to 82363. The overall recoveries has reached at 66,929 and the death toll reached 1062. The number of active cases under medical supervision is 14372.