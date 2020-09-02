Covid-19 Updates:78,356 new coronavirus cases in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in India. As per the data released by the ministry, 78356 new coronavirus cases has been reported in India in the last 24 hours along with 1,045 deaths.

India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 37,69,523 including 8,01,282 active cases while recoveries surged to 29,01,908. .Active cases constitutes 21.29% of the total caseload. The death toll climbed to 66,333 .

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined further and now stands at 1.77%. Till now 4,33,24,834 samples have been tested up to August 31.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.