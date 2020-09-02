Exciting!!! Ant-Man 3 director claims the movie to be “much bigger and more sprawling”…

It’s been over a year since the Avengers defeated Thanos, the ultimate galactic threat, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop getting new Marvel movies anytime soon. Ant-Man series director Peyton Reed has provided an update on the next instalment in the MCU franchise about a tiny man who fights bigger people and also sometimes people his own size.

“We are working away through the pandemic, there’s some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of-course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way… The third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It’s going to have a very different visual template”, said Reed.

It’s not immediately clear what Reed might be referring to when he says “more sprawling” and “much bigger,” but it seems like Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) might travel beyond San Francisco for the third movie.