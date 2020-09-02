Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had slipped down against US dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.10, then fell further to 73.12, registering a fall of 25 paise over its last close. As per market experts the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee. UAE dirham is at 19.89 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 92.35.