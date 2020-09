The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD has predicted that heavy rainfall may occur in many places in Jaipur.

IMD informed that mild to moderate rain will continue in some parts of south Rajasthan while heavy rainfall is expected in Western Rajasthan. As per the data of IMD the rainfall deficit in the state has decreed to 6% as the state received food spell of monsoon rain.