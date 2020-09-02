King of Saudi Arabia fired 2 members of the royal family for probing into corruption !!!

Cairo ; King Salman of Saudi Arabia dismissed two members of the royal family, along with four military officers, for investigation into corruption at the defense ministry, according to a royal proclaim issued and carried by state news media.

The decree said Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would be removed as commander of joint forces in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, and his son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd, would be relieved of his post as deputy governor of al-Jouf region.It assumes that the decision was based on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s call for an anti corruption committee to investigate “suspicious financial transactions at the defense ministry.”

The young prince has made fighting corruption a pillar of his reforms. After becoming heir to the throne in 2017, Prince Mohammed began an anti corruption campaign that saw scores of royals, ministers and businessmen detained at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Most were released after reaching undisclosed settlements with the state.Before becoming commander of joint forces in the coalition, Prince Fahd was commander of the Royal Saudi Ground Forces, paratroopers units and special forces, according to Arab News, a Saudi daily newspaper.