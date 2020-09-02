‘Little- Activist’ writes letter to Prime Minister requesting postponement of Exams…See Video !!!

New Delhi ; Eight-year-old climate and environment activist Licypriya Kangujam has personally urged a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, asking them to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is scheduled on 13 September 2020.

In a letter delivered to the PMO and to President Kovind on 2 September, Kangujam said that India has not only recorded the world’s highest daily rise in coronavirus cases, but has been ravaged by floods which have affected around 14 districts in the country.

In front of the @PMOIndia today raising the voice for millions of students to postpone all the exams in COVID to save their lives. pic.twitter.com/QsbFQZFQN2 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) September 2, 2020

While admitting that SOPs are being followed at some exam centres, Kangujam claimed that “many exam centres failed miserably to follow the proper guidelines and SOPs” issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.She added that since students are under “extreme stress, anxiety and trauma”, holding exams during this pandemic would be related to forcing them to compromise on their health.She also added that since exams have already been postponed by a few months, postponing them further, would not cause much harm in the career of students.Apart from NEET, the green activist has also requested for postponement of JEE Main, JEE Advanced, third-year university exams, CBSE Compartmental exams, NDA, DUET and other exams without any further delay, to save the lives of “millions of students.”