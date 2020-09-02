Man was ‘murdered by his neighbour’ after he disagreed the misconduct with his wife !!!

New Delhi: In a horrifying incident, a man was stabbed to death by his neighbour after he disagreed to misconduct with his wife. Before being killed, the victim had thrashed his neighbour for mistreating his wife. The accused has been identified as Surender.

According to a report, Surender had abused the wife of victim Sagar after which an argument broke out between the two and the victim beaten up Surender. Police said that 3 days after the incident, the accused Surender stabbed Sagar in the neck.When Surender, who was said to be in an intoxicated condition, collapsed before Sagar’s wife in his house.As the woman saw Surender, she raised an alarm after which Sagar came to her rescue and thrashed the accused. Again on Monday night, the accused came drunk and provoked the victim leading to an argument between the two. In the intensity of the argument, Surender stabbed Sagar leading to his death.