Rhea’s Brother orders”maal/boom”(narcotics) for ‘Dad’ from a drug dealer proves the drug angle connection !!!

Mumbai: In a shocking revelation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, it has proved that Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty sought ‘boom’, a reference to a narcotic substance for ‘Dad’. In a WhatsApp message accessed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Showik Chakraborty asked a drug peddler, for the drug for ‘Dad’. It could not independently establish whether ‘Dad’ refers to Indrajit Chakraborty, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty’s father, or is used as a nickname for another individual.

‘Wanted a boom bro, dad wants… Didn’t realise his maal is over,” Chakraborty wrote to the peddler. The peddler, in response, said that his ‘stock’ was over and promised to ‘score’ the same ‘tomorrow’. The CBI, which is investigating the matter questioned Indrajit Chakraborty and his wife today and it is learnt that they were quizzed about the said conversation of their son with a drug peddler.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother have already been questioned by the CBI. Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case has in fact been questioned by the investigating agency for almost 35 hours so far.The ‘drug’ angle, which emerged when the investigating agencies stumbled upon Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats. Subsequently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members alleged that Chakraborty ‘poisoned’ their son and ‘murdered’ him.