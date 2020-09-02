Rs 1500 + Rs 300 = Not Rs 1800, Domestic help argues with men for Justice…Video goes viral !!!

Mumbai ;The video of a domestic help arguing with a group of young men that she has not been paid her salary has created a chatter on social media. The video shows the woman arguing in Marathi that she has not been paid Rs 1800, however, the men say that they have paid her in full.The men tell the woman that they paid her three notes of Rs 500, one Rs 200 note and one Rs 100 note. “Rs 1500 and Rs 300 becomes Rs 1800, how are you saying this,” the man off-camera is heard saying. However, she argues that she has been paid Rs 1500 and Rs 300 but not Rs 1800.

According to Kaku, three notes of Rs 500 and three notes of Rs 100 does not count as Rs 1800, but she wants the amount as a whole (which we are not sure how she wants)…..

As expected, the video went viral on social media, prompting netizens to ask “Justice for Kaku”. Some even suggested that the problem could be solved if a Rs1800 note is released. Hashtag #JusticeForKaku started trending on Twitter.There were many who defended the domestic help, saying that she may have been duped earlier. Others pointed out that it may not be a simple calculation for her.