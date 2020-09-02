Security forces arrests 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates in Kashmir

The security forces had arrested four Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of Budgam police 53 Rashtriya Rifles has nabbed the militants from Pethkoot area of Beerwah at Budgam. The security forces had also seized arms and ammunition and some incriminating material .

The terror associates were identified as Shakil Ahmad Wani, Showkat Ahmad both residents of Pethkot Beerwah, while the others are Aqib Maqbool Khan of Chedbug Budgam and Ajaz Ahmad Dar of Cherwani Chrarsharief

This group has been associated with the banned terror organisation LeT and was involved in providing shelter and logistical support to active terrorists in the area.