Seven people dead in three road accidents

At least 7 people had lost their lives and 3 others were injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Pali and Jodhpur districts.
2 people identified as Tejaram Gurjar (20) and Sohan Lal (18) had died as a truck overturned in Pali district’s Jaitaran area on Tuesday.
Two people were killed and two more injured on Monday night after being hit by a truck in Pali’s Transport Nagar area. Three people killed and one injured as a car rammed into a truck near the Asop area in Jodhpur on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Rafiq Mohammad, Alladeen and Aziz. The victims were on their way to Bhopalgarh from Nagaur.
Post Your Comments