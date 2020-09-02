Seven people dead in three road accidents

At least 7 people had lost their lives and 3 others were injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Pali and Jodhpur districts.

2 people identified as Tejaram Gurjar (20) and Sohan Lal (18) had died as a truck overturned in Pali district’s Jaitaran area on Tuesday.

Two people were killed and two more injured on Monday night after being hit by a truck in Pali’s Transport Nagar area. Three people killed and one injured as a car rammed into a truck near the Asop area in Jodhpur on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Rafiq Mohammad, Alladeen and Aziz. The victims were on their way to Bhopalgarh from Nagaur.