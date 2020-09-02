“Sufiyum Sujathayum” Fame Dev Mohan gets married to his childhood friend!!!

Actor Dev Mohan, who got into lime light with his film ‘Sufi and Sujatha’, got married to his long term friend,Rajeena from Malappuram.The marriage took place on August 25 at Irinjalakuda.The marriage was simply conducted because of a demise in the family.Days later, on social media, Dev shared a post hinting about marriage, including a picture with Regina.

Regina is working in Bangalore. The two have been friends for ten years.The marriage was solemnized with the blessings of both families. Dev shared the picture with Rajina on social media.