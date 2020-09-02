“Sufiyum Sujathayum” Fame Dev Mohan gets married to his childhood friend!!!

Actor Dev Mohan, who got into lime light with his film ‘Sufi and Sujatha’, got married to his long term friend,Rajeena from Malappuram.The marriage took place on August 25 at Irinjalakuda.The marriage was simply conducted because of a demise in the family.Days later, on social media, Dev shared a post hinting about marriage, including a picture with Regina.
You brought Serenity to my soul. No, it was not a fairy tale instant, rather fortified over a decade. You stood beside me, through thick and thin; Patiently being my pillar while I got my life together. You were there by my side, witnessing all the moments,those moments that defined me. So, allow me, allow me to- Remain close by your side; Rejoice in your happiness; Lift your spirits up; Celebrate life together as the tides of time change. While we had hoped to embark on this journey of ours in the presence of all of our dear and loved ones…. However, we ardently wish for your blessings and love as we exchange our vows. Pic – @jithinasankarji
Regina is working in Bangalore. The two have been friends for ten years.The marriage was solemnized with the blessings of both families. Dev shared the picture with Rajina on social media.
