Thomas Issac must apologize to Hindu community: Swami Chidanandapuri : Video

The social activist and Hindu seer, Swami Chidanandapuri has demanded an apology from state finance minister Dr.Thomas Issac for insulting Lord Vamana. Swami Chidanandapuri was reacting to the insulting comments made by the Communist minister.He was responding to the social media post by Issac in which he called Lord Vamana ‘ cheat’.

In a video posted on his Facebook Swami Chidanandapuri said that Issac has insulted total Hindu community. Who give him right call Lord Vamana cheat. A minister can not do this. He is not eligible for the position that he occuppies. He must apologize to Hindu community, said Swami Chidanandapuri.