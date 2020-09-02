“Too hot” inside the commercial flight, Woman walks out on plane’s wing to ‘get some fresh air’!!! See Video..

Ukraine ; Many fliers get irritated and anxious when they get ready to take off a plane. The long queue and the waiting time inside gets the better of many, resulting in tantrums. But no one has ever gone to the same lengths as this female passenger who was arriving back from her holiday in Turkey.A woman, the mother-of-two children, was feeling ‘too hot’ after her plane landed at Kyiv, Ukraine. So, the decoded to open the emergency exit of the Boeing 737-86N and walked on the wing of the plane to ‘get some air’.A video shot from the runaway shows the woman casually walking along the wing before turning around to enter the cabin.

Watch the video here;

A man who witnessed the shocking scenes said the woman walked on the wong when almost all the passengers had deboarded the aircraft. He added that the women’s children were shocked upon realising their mom was walking on the wing.”The aircraft landed and almost all the passengers got off. She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door, and went out. By that time her two children were outside the plane and standing right next to me. They were surprised, saying: ‘This is our mum’,” said the man.

Following the incident, the pilot called for an ambulance and police, and the woman was barred from flying with Ukraine International Airlines, claimed reports.When the woman was questioned by the cops, she was unable to explain the reason behind her shocking behaviour. Interestingly, tests showed that she was not drunk or on drugs.