UnAcademy educator promotes violence!!! Startup takes action….

Varun Awasthi, an educator in the Bangaluru based start up, UnAcademy, has been found provoking students to pick up AK-47s in one of his videos. After the video went viral, educator Awasthi removed the said video from his Facebook profile.

“Mahatma Gandhi said that India’s soul lives in villages, till we do not ensure the rural areas’ progress, we cannot progress as a nation. Similarly, if you do not want the nation to bend its knees, Modi Ji ensure you walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the young generation. Otherwise, just like Jammu and Kashmir, the youngsters of India will pick up AK-47s”, said the educator.

After the clip of Varun Awasthi went viral, Unacadamy replied to a couple of tweets saying that they do not support any such behaviour and statement made by any educator associated with the company. They added that they have initiated an investigation and will take appropriate action.