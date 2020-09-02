Unlock 4.0: West Bengal issues new guidelines

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier on August 29 issued the guidelines on ‘Unlock 4.0’. The Home Ministry has allowed many relaxations on the restrictions that imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. After this many stats had issued their own guidelines.

Here is list of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines of rules and regulations in West Bengal:

Complete lockdown across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12

Schools/colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools, parks to remain closed till the end of September

Containment zones to have complete lockdown till September 30

Kolkata Metro to resume services from September 8 in a graded manner