15-year old girl bravely fights 2 men who tried to snatch her phone… Watch video!!!

The 15-year-old, Kusum Kumari in Punjab is being praised for her bravery after she fought off a couple of snatchers armed with sharp-edged weapons who tried to steal her phone. She was returning home from her tuitions classes when she was attacked by two men in bike at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar.

A CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Kumari holding on to a snatcher despite being attacked with a sharp object. She finally manages to pull down one of them off the bike. Moments later, a passerby can be seen rushing towards the girl and helping her restrain the man as the other man on the bike flees.

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, the girl was admitted at a private hospital and the accused was handed over to the police. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions online, with many commending the teenager for her bravery.