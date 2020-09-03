Coronavirus : India’s Covid fatality rate among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the only five states have accounted for 62 per cent active cases in the country. Giving further information, the ministry also added that the recovered cases are now more than 29.70 lakh which is 3.5 times more than the active cases.

“Five states- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra account for 62% of total active cases in the country,” Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said.

He also said that Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 70% of total COVID-19 deaths in the country.

On the other side, there has been 13.7% weekly decrease in the number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh, 16.1% decrease in Karnataka, 6.8% decrease in Maharashtra and 23.9% decrease in Tamil Nadu, 17.1% decrease in Uttar Pradesh.

“There has been 4.5% weekly decrease in case fatality in Andhra Pradesh, 11.5% decrease in Maharashtra and 18.2% decrease in Tamil Nadu,” Rajesh Bhushan added.

He also added that there is an increase in the case fatality trajectory in two states – Karnataka and Delhi. “Delhi has seen 50% and Karnataka has seen 9.6% increase in average daily case fatality,” he further stated.