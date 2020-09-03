Couple hanged themselves in the bedroom, while children were asleep in the next room…

A person who misplaced his job in the lockdown committed suicide together with his spouse by hanging themselves in Kanpur’s Chakeri locality.

Rakesh Kumar, 39 and his wife Archana, 36, had been found hanging from the ceiling of the room of the home in Jagaipurwa. The couple had used a single mattress sheet to finish their life. Rakesh Kumar laboured in a store promoting cell equipment. The store closed down in April rendering him jobless. He was not working since then and was at house.

The couple had an argument over their funds earlier in the night and Rakesh walked out of the home. The couple spoke for a bit after he returned and went to their room. Their children were peacefully sleeping in the other room.