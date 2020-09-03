Delhi Riot case: ‘Pinjra Tod’ activist granted bail by High Court…

Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita was granted bail by the Delhi High Court. She was arrested in May in connection with the communal violence that broke out in the city of Delhi. The court said that the police do not have any evidence of her making provoking speech.

Kalita, will, however not be released from jail as she is under custody in another first information report filed against her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Her bail plea was rejected in the fourth case on August 28. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The judge clarified that he was not commenting on the merits of the prosecution, but held that the Jawaharlal Nehru University student is entitled to bail in the current case. Kalita and another Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal were arrested on May 23 in connection with a protest and were charged with attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.