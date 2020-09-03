Govt bans online gambling games like Rummy, Poker

Amaravati, AP: In a major crackdown on online gambling, the Andhra Pradesh government has banned online games such as Poker and Rummy. The government has also announced punishment of up to two years in jail if someone found organising such online games.

State Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved amendments to AP Gaming Act 1974 to ban online gambling games like online Rummy and Poker. Organisers of such online games will be punished with one-year imprisonment if caught for the first time.

“If the organizers (of online gambling games) are caught for the second time, they will be punished with two years of imprisonment and fine. Those who play online gambling games will be punished with six months imprisonment,” he added.