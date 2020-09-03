Green eyed girl of National Geographic:-has been arrested in Pakistan. Read More…..

A 12-year-old girl with her green eyes and her piercing look, some of you will remember her face when hearing this description. She was once appeared on the cover of National Geographic. She has been called as “the First World’s Third World Mona Lisa”, has been arrested in Pakistan for under false papers.

Sharbat Gula appeared as a cover of National Geographic in 1985, by the picture capture by Steve McCurry from a refugee camp. Later in 2002 National Geographic published Gula’s life story. Her computerized national identity card was published by Pakistan media in 2015, as an Afgan refuge, even though she is not officially entitled to hold such a document. FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) of Pakistan arrested her on Wednesday after a tedious investigation.

Gula could face up to 14 years in prison and to pay $5,000 to declare guilty. The refugee population of Pakistan is about 2.5 million and they have increasingly unwelcome Afghans because of blaming crime and terrorism in refugee community.