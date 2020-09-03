Honey Trap Busted: Gangs lay bait for city’s elite circle using ‘objectionable’ videos !!!

Jaipur: In a serious operation, police in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur have busted a honeytrap gang and arrested four members. The gang was involved in blackmailing rich and prominent people by recording their objectionable videos. 4 people including a woman were arrested by the police. The police have also recovered Rs 1 lakh and a country made pistol from the accused.

According to a report , police are now questioning the accused for their involvement in other crimes. The accused used to target rich and influential people by honey trapping them. The female members of the gang used to involve in fake affair with the men and record them in an ‘objectionable’ condition. Later, the gang used to blackmail the victims for money by threatening to upload their videos on the internet.

According to Police Commissioner Manoj Chaudhary, there were several complaints against the honeytrap gang. The gang members were caught red-handed from the jungles the Dausa district. Police have also recovered a car, pistol and cartridge used in the incident.The female members of the gang then messaged the victims and called the target at a place. Later, they were blackmailed with videos and threatened with fake rape cases in exchange for huge money. One of the victims had approached the police on July 31 after which police busted the gang.