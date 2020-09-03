Illusionist David Blaine’s ‘Up’-style balloon flight stunt. Video streaming in YouTube… watch it…

‘Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It’s David Blaine!’

Everyone who loves adventure definitely have a dream to fly like a bird on the sky. David Blaine a 47 year old illusionist floats 5 miles above the earth with balloons over the Arizona desert. He used a cluster of 52 helium balloons for this wild ride. The performance lasted for 30 minutes and was live streamed on YouTube. David Blaine’s this performance wondered every viewers. Before he released a parachute and skydived back down to earth he reached heights more than 24,000 feet.

The Social media started sharing humorous memes after his masterly performance. Many compared Blaine’s performance with a widow character in the film “Up”, a Pixar film released in2009. His desire to do something for his young daughter, Dessa, resulted in his “Ascension”. He took a proper training for 2 years for this event.

Watch the video:

“It’s like magic, it feels like I’m floating in the air,” Blaine said on a radio to his team of aides after his performance.