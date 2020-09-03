Interesting!!! Inorder to get new orders faster Amazon drivers are hanging their phones…

Amazon drivers have made a plan to increases their chances of grabbing new delivery orders at a Whole Foods Store by hanging smartphones in trees. A dozen of phones where spotted connected to branches outside a location in Chicago.

The devices belong to contractors of the Amazon Flex app, which chooses drivers to carry out deliveries based on closeness to the grocery store. Drivers sync their own phone to one in the tree giving them first priority at a new order even if they’re not physically the closest person to the store.

Amazon advertises the job as an opportunity to ‘be your own boss’ with drivers able to clock on and off whenever they please – and drives can make $18 to $25 an hour. Contractors wait for a new delivery to go through the app, accept it and deliver it to the customer’s destination within 14 to 45 minutes. This service requires them to accept the new order immediately or someone else may snatch it.