Kangana dares Ranbir and Ranveer to undergo a drug test to prove rumours wrong…

Kangana Ranaut, who has earlier that 99% of people in the film industry are drug users, now dares celebrities to undergo a drug test. In a tweet, she claimed that there are rumours of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal being ‘cocaine addicts’, and urged them to prove the speculation wrong by taking a drug test.
“I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples”, Kangana tweeted.
Recently, Raveena Tandon and Hansal Mehta responded toKangana’s allegations that 99% of Bollywood engaged in drug use. They took to Twitter to say that it was unfair to generalise and that the film industry, like every other profession, has ‘rotten apples’.
