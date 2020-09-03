Karnataka Govt announces mass marriage scheme ‘Saptapadi’

Bengaluru : Government of Karnataka had announced that a sizable amount of temple funds in the state would be spent on conducting mass marriages through the ‘Saptapadi’ scheme.

Over 100 A-grade temples were to host these mass marriages for Hindu couples across the state on 26 April and 24 May. But then struck the pandemic disrupting all plans and processes in place.

Government had earlier announced that the bridegroom would be given Rs. 5,000 for dhoti, shirt and a garland, while the bride would be given Rs.10,000 to purchase saree and blouse, and will be given a 8 gm-gold ‘Mangalya’.

Also, the Revenue Department would keep Rs.10,000 as fixed deposit in the name of the bride under ‘Adarsha Vivaha’ scheme. Also, the Social Welfare Department will provide a financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to SC community couples. Eligible bridegrooms with the minimum age of 21 years and brides who have attained the age of 18 years can register along with supporting documents.