Love Jihad Case : Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik booked by NIA

Chennai : Islamic hate-speech preacher Zakir Naik, along with two Pakistani hardline preachers have been named as accused in an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the high-profile “love jihad” case, involving the daughter of a Chennai-based businessman and the son of a top Bangladeshi politician, belonging to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

It has been alleged that Islamic hate-speech preacher Zakir Naik, along with the two Pakistani hardliners, were allegedly involved in radicalisaton of the girl and her forcible conversion to Islam.

The case pertains to the marriage of the Chennai businessman’s daughter with the son of a Bangladeshi politician. The father of the daughter had complained with the Chennai Central Crime Branch in May that his daughter, who was studying in London, was radicalised and forcibly converted to Islam. He had also alleged that his daughter was kidnapped by Bangladeshi men and spirited away to Bangladesh. The girl’s father had accused Nafees, the son of the Bangladeshi politician of abducting and trafficking his daughter.