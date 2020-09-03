SSR Case: Vidya Balan comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty…

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan has called out to support Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. She said that it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a “media circus”. Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview, had said she was being targeted in the case, calling the media scrutiny of her relationship with the actor a “witch hunt”.

South actor Lakshmi Manchu lamented that media had made a monster out of Rhea Chakraborty and asked them to refrain from “being evil and cruel” towards her. “I have complete trust in the judicial system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts,” Ms Manchu wrote.

Vidya Balan posted a statement and said that, “It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘innocent until proven guilty’, or is it now ‘guilty until proven innocent’!?”.