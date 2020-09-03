Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : Sushant’s psychiatrist makes some shocking revelations

In a statement, Sushant’s psychiatrist Dr Suzanne Walker said that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder and that his condition had deteriorated in October and November 2019. She also said that Rhea Chakraborty had informed her that Sushant was getting suicidal thoughts.

Sushant had also told doctor Walker that he was shy, because he was teased a lot during his childhood. His was very close to his mother, who died due to a panic attack. He was not close to his father. After the death of his mother, Sushant got close to his sisters.

Suzanne Walker, in her statement, also said that Sushant Singh Rajput was aware of his disease but could not accept it. He was not taking medicines of treatment.

According to the doctor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s bipolar disorder had increased to an extensive level. It was increasing again and again, and Sushant thought he would never get cured. Sushant might have felt he would never recover from the disease, the Dr Suzanne Walker said in her statement.

On October 30, 2019, Dr Suzanne Walker got a WhatsApp message from a woman named Shruti, who was working for Sushant Singh Rajput. Shruti (Modi) told the doctor that Sushant is suffering from severe anxiety for the last ten days and needs immediate medical help. Dr Walker gave an appointment for November 4, 2019. The doctor asked him to come to her clinic, but Shruti cancelled the appointment on the same day.

On November 7, 2019, Rhea Chakraborty contacted Dr Suzanne Walker on WhatsApp and asked for an appointment for her friend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty had said that Sushant was suffering a lot. His secretary had taken the appointment, but on the same day, as his mental condition was very bad, he couldn’t come. Hence, she had requested to give another appointment. Dr Suzanne Walker then gave another appointment for November 15, 2019. However, Rhea said that if he (Sushant Singh Rajput) got an earlier appointment, it would be very good. The doctor then asked whether Sushant is getting suicidal thoughts to which she (Rhea) responded yes. Rhea also told the doctor that he is getting treatment from Dr Nikita Shah.

Dr Suzanne Walker in her statement further said, “I felt that Mr Sushant Singh’s condition is extremely serious and he needs immediate treatment, hence I asked him to come on the date 07/11/2019 at 4:45 pm. After that I gave her my clinic address and asked her to inform about the treatment going on to Mr. Sushant Singh. After that, at approximately 4:45 pm, Miss Rhea Chakraborty and Mr Sushant Singh Rajput came to me. On that day, I had met him for the first time. I asked Rhea Chakraborty to stand outside and had a clinical discussion with Mr Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Dr Suzanne Qalker detailed her conclusions from the first meeting: “In this session, I came to the following conclusions: His anxiety had increased since the last 10 days and it would not reduce even after taking medicine. Taking a scale of 1 to 10 for anxiety, his mental condition had reached 9.

“His anxiety had increased a lot in 2013-14. When he was young, he had taken Aderol medicine, twice every week to increase his concentration, as a treatment of ADHD. He was very shy. Hence, his peers used to tease him. When he was 15 -16 years old, his mother had passed away due to panic attack. According to what he told me, he was very close to his mother. After her death, he was close to his sister, but I found him not close to his father. Mr Sushant Singh discussed about space, astronomy and physics.

“His speech and behaviour were completely irrelevant and very fast. On that, I was sure that Sushant Singh Rajput is suffering from bipolar disorder.”

Dr Suzanne Walker in her statement further stated that she learnt Sushant Singh Rajput is suffering from this disease for the past 20 years. Sushant Singh Rajput himself told Dr Walker that he suffered from the symptoms at a very young age. Similar symptoms were experienced in the years 2013 and 2014. Every time, the severity of symptoms kept increasing.